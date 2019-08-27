Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.98 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 63.71 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zendesk Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Zoom Video Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 11.88% for Zendesk Inc. with consensus price target of $92. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.25, with potential downside of -25.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zendesk Inc. looks more robust than Zoom Video Communications Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 29.8%. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.