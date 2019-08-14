Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 11.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.67 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zendesk Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Zendesk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.16% and an $92 average price target. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s average price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 19.37%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than Upland Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Upland Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 69.3%. Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.