Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) Comparison side by side

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 11.78 N/A -1.37 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 6.14 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Zendesk Inc. and Telaria Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Telaria Inc. on the other hand, has 1.67 beta which makes it 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Zendesk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zendesk Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Zendesk Inc. is $92, with potential upside of 23.29%. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 12.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zendesk Inc. looks more robust than Telaria Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Telaria Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 94.4%. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was less bullish than Telaria Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.