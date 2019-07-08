Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Comparing side by side

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 79 15.45 N/A -1.37 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.13 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zendesk Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zendesk Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zendesk Inc.’s consensus target price is $84.67, while its potential downside is -7.67%. On the other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s potential upside is 17.09% and its consensus target price is $27. Based on the data given earlier, Rosetta Stone Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.08% and 87%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.