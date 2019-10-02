Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Contrasting side by side

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 77 5.54 109.26M -1.37 0.00 RealPage Inc. 63 1.50 78.27M 0.37 167.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 141,656,942.82% -35.6% -11.8% RealPage Inc. 124,633,757.96% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. In other hand, RealPage Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Zendesk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and RealPage Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zendesk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.03% and an $96 average target price. Meanwhile, RealPage Inc.’s average target price is $83, while its potential upside is 33.78%. Based on the results delivered earlier, RealPage Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than RealPage Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Zendesk Inc. beats RealPage Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.