Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zendesk Inc.
|83
|12.50
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
|Linx S.A.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zendesk Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-11.8%
|Linx S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Zendesk Inc. and Linx S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zendesk Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Linx S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zendesk Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential upside is 9.73%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zendesk Inc.
|-10.6%
|-7.79%
|-1.43%
|26.74%
|50.45%
|43.16%
|Linx S.A.
|-6.67%
|-7.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-7.7%
For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Linx S.A.
Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
