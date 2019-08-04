Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 83 12.50 N/A -1.37 0.00 Linx S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zendesk Inc. and Linx S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential upside is 9.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Linx S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Linx S.A.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.