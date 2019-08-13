Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zendesk Inc. has 95.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Zendesk Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Zendesk Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.60% -11.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Zendesk Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. N/A 84 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Zendesk Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

$88 is the average target price of Zendesk Inc., with a potential upside of 18.28%. The potential upside of the rivals is 122.96%. Zendesk Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zendesk Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Zendesk Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Zendesk Inc.’s competitors beat Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.