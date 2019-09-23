Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Comparison side by side

Both Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.19 N/A -1.37 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 22 5.50 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. Its rival Dropbox Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Zendesk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zendesk Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$95.5 is Zendesk Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 23.66%. Dropbox Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 6.07% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zendesk Inc. seems more appealing than Dropbox Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.