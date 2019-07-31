Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 83 13.02 N/A -1.37 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.39 N/A 0.15 65.87

Demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential upside is 5.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.08% and 1.9% respectively. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.