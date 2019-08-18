Zeke Capital Advisors Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding By $1.79 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Cut By $2.69 Million Its Copart (CPRT) Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Copart Inc. (CPRT) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 44,902 shares as Copart Inc. (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.53 million shares with $92.79 million value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Copart Inc. now has $17.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 817,831 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 28.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,377 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 42,137 shares with $8.09M value, up from 32,760 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA BCP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.30 EUROS FROM 0.24 EUROS; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Backed By Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 18/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PUTS PRIVATISATION PLANS FOR RIYADH’S KING KHALED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C holds 4.42M shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.05% or 86,288 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.53 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 86 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 124 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 422 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gw Henssler And Limited accumulated 0.04% or 7,303 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc owns 11,470 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc invested in 16,770 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 0.04% or 182,323 shares. Cls Invs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rockland Company has 7,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Avid Bioservices Inc. stake by 261,344 shares to 2.35 million valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) stake by 23,419 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Bwx Technologies was raised too.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 15,268 shares to 15,138 valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 5,861 shares and now owns 42,153 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bp Public Limited Com reported 35,000 shares stake. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regions, Alabama-based fund reported 16,800 shares. 2,000 are owned by Eastern Bank & Trust. 84,263 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Company. Wafra owns 45,014 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co has 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 20,477 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,698 shares. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,955 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Orrstown Fincl reported 3,992 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Raging Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 70,150 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 27.24% above currents $199.42 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.