Zeke Capital Advisors Upped Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $817,344; Psagot Investment House LTD Holds Position in Kla (KLAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,613 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 611,575 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 861.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,820 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 1,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.10M shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 14,461 shares to 25,731 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,309 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Com reported 15,378 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 1,224 shares. Paragon Management Limited Company owns 114 shares. Jensen Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Firefly Value LP has 1.52 million shares for 8.74% of their portfolio. Ci invested 0.4% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Andra Ap owns 69,300 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3.79M shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 14,253 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc New York has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Utah Retirement System holds 24,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 80,100 are owned by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0.05% stake. Bessemer Gru reported 0% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Compan(Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 6,880 shares to 69,020 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet(Googl) by 870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,876 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc(Nvr) (NYSE:NVR).