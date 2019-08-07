Zeke Capital Advisors Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $457,600; Centurylink Investment Management Company Maintains Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 2.03M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 11,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 10,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 442,726 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 12,441 shares to 11,106 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,851 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

