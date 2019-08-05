Zeke Capital Advisors Raised Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $339,090 as Stock Value Declined; Holder Private Capital Management Increased Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holding

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 124,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 17,701 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 11,787 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 10,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $331.68. About 593,587 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares to 53,305 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc..

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 60,980 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 34,023 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 399,883 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 348,461 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 28,369 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Bridgeway Cap reported 166,900 shares. Cannell Ltd Liability Co reported 1.79M shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 87,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,134 shares to 216,072 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 12,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,106 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).