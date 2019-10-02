Zeke Capital Advisors Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $1.04 Million; Hercules Holding Ii (HCA) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Boosted Its Holding by $459,945 as Share Value Rose

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (HCA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 3,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 22,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 18,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Hercules Holding Ii Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 800,121 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 47,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, up from 42,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $198.38. About 2.18M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N REPORTS UK MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 55.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ David Schwimmer will start as chief executive officer on Aug. 1

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,412 shares to 206,660 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,438 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 78,493 shares to 19,281 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 138,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,092 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

