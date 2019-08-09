Zeke Capital Advisors Position in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Has Increased by $516,362 as Valuation Declined; Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Shares Declined While Bainco International Investors Has Increased Its Holding

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 411.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 97,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 120,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 128,890 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 28/03/2018 – $FP.FR: BREAKING: EU is considering new sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile program. – ! $FP.FR; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 73,802 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 841,864 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Dirt Cheap Oil Stock Faces Some Major Challenges in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Patterson-UTI (PTEN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout reported 0.6% stake. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 327,358 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis stated it has 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Regions accumulated 1,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund Management holds 0.02% or 166,900 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 267,341 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 59,379 shares. 396,300 are held by Swiss Bank. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 1,979 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 33,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 85,502 shares. Kahn Brothers Gp Incorporated De owns 1.71M shares. First Trust LP reported 800,806 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 17,298 shares to 3,808 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,357 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,439 shares to 168,774 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,854 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.