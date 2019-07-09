Zeke Capital Advisors Position in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Horan Capital Management Cut Holding

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 216.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,924 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 145,855 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Socati Board of Director Appointments Bring Significant Leadership Experience to Accelerate Company Growth, Advance Hemp Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Co reported 1.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loudon Management Llc holds 11,378 shares. New York-based Independent Invsts has invested 2.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ingalls And Snyder Lc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Altfest L J & accumulated 0.14% or 3,383 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns invested in 0.69% or 10,735 shares. Choate Investment Advisors reported 87,784 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,669 shares. 88,026 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 52,211 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 250,841 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coho Partners reported 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Macquarie stated it has 316,831 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,614 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $969,143 worth of stock was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why HEXO, Savara, and Cooper-Standard Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cooper Standard Names Corrent to Vice President, Strategy and M&A – PR Newswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peak Sport Products Co. to Use Cooper Standard’s Applied Materials Science Fortrexâ„¢ Technology Platform for Next Generation Footwear – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,185 shares to 100,234 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,099 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 239,354 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 14,230 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 21,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.04% or 81,198 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 53 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 40,127 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 0.05% or 83,000 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 2,800 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 2,700 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.76% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 603 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).