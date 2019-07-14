Zeke Capital Advisors Position in Align Technology (ALGN) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Sg Capital Management Cut Harsco (HSC) Position as Valuation Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 58.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,614 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 524,154 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 410,085 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6,540 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, ALGN, V – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CAH vs. ALGN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CAH or ALGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.40M for 62.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp invested in 3,914 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 27,618 shares in its portfolio. 884 are held by Endurance Wealth. Atria Lc reported 0.13% stake. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 3.74% or 204,244 shares. Commerce Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,555 shares in its portfolio. Intll Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 17,285 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 13,976 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd holds 100 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 33,700 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 35,033 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,182 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.01M shares or 2% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.18 million shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 64 shares. Numerixs Techs owns 0.03% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 11,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt has 12,696 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment owns 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 62,700 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 68,953 shares. First Mercantile owns 9,926 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0% or 15,828 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 79,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 6,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Pdts Prns Limited Liability Company reported 60,205 shares stake. 200 are held by Smithfield Trust Company. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 155,472 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). The Texas-based Bbt Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.67M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harsco +13% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harsco Enters $247 Million Contract With HBIS Laoting Steel – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Is Transforming Under The Radar – Has 40% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.