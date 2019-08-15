Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $488,124; Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by $400,239 as Shares Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 5,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 7,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $273.42. About 1.10 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 12,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 524,024 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.73 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

