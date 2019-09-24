Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Duquesne Family Office Has Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake By $30.69 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 59.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duquesne Family Office Llc acquired 652,923 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 1.74M shares with $82.32M value, up from 1.09 million last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $41.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 4.54 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,646 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 30,535 shares with $1.18M value, down from 39,181 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $54.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 16.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Lions Gate Entmnt Corp stake by 90,000 shares to 920,538 valued at $11.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 12,870 shares and now owns 96,779 shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 180,643 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capstone Invest Limited Company accumulated 143,346 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.02% stake. The New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.78% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can stated it has 298,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 177,011 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) accumulated 277,963 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,005 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 11,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital has 0.19% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications accumulated 24,428 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 311,538 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 10,868 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is 4.50% above currents $49.6 stock price. Micron Technology had 22 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Cascend. Longbow upgraded the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 34,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association reported 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wafra reported 334,140 shares. 90,540 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 5,733 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 68,697 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 9,630 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 52,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 70,957 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.48% stake. Architects owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 34,807 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.80’s average target is 12.22% above currents $54.18 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 19 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Friday, August 9 report. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 4. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Monday, August 12 report. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Monday, September 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $6500 target.

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 30,813 shares to 493,787 valued at $101.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coupa Software Inc stake by 109,384 shares and now owns 693,306 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.