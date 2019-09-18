Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 122,593 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 28,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 290,187 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 261,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 1.30M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – Unitymedia GmbH (“Unitymedia”), Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG (“Unitymedia Hessen”) and Unitymedia NRW GmbH (“Unitymedia NRW”) announce agreement to sell the Unitymedia Group (as defined below) to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group: Deal Worth Around EUR18.4 Bln

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 564 shares to 16,062 shares, valued at $30.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,222 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

