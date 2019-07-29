Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Holding By $427,386; Shorts at Rada Electronic Industries LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RADA) Lowered By 35.29%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) stake by 99.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 18,582 shares as National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC)’s stock declined 7.32%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 37,294 shares with $885,000 value, up from 18,712 last quarter. National Gen Hldgs Corp now has $2.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 24,045 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Rada Electronic Industries LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RADA) had a decrease of 35.29% in short interest. RADA’s SI was 90,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.29% from 139,400 shares previously. With 54,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Rada Electronic Industries LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RADA)’s short sellers to cover RADA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 3,994 shares traded. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has risen 55.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RADA News: 23/05/2018 – Rada Electronic 1Q EPS 1c; 26/03/2018 – RADA Opens its US Subsidiary — RADA Technologies LLC; 23/05/2018 – RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 07/03/2018 Rada Electronic 4Q EPS 2c; 26/03/2018 – RADA Opens its US Subsidiary – RADA Technologies LLC; 26/03/2018 – RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT VENTURE U.S. COMPANY, TOGETHER WITH SAZE TECHNOLOGIES LLC OF SILVER SPRING, MD; 07/03/2018 – Rada Electronic 4Q Rev $9.12M

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Coca Cola European Partners stake by 10,389 shares to 21,698 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) stake by 1,140 shares and now owns 2,998 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Ajo LP stated it has 66,113 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Ltd has 2.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 502,495 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 14,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 310,141 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 30,318 shares. Aqr Ltd owns 74,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Denali Advsr Ltd invested in 51 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 74,157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 1.19 million shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 31,587 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National General Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Compass Point on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NGHC in report on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating.

