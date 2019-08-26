Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $305,760; Inca Investments Holding In Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Was Upped

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 29,335 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 18,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 4.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 117,087 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Arcos Dorados, MercadoLibre, and Livent Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity In Arcos Dorados – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 15,775 shares to 39,276 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,178 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 130 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 12,828 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.11% or 14.85 million shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.4% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 97,130 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 218 shares or 0% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt stated it has 128,400 shares. 3,492 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 101,161 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 57,480 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Moreover, Augustine Asset Management has 0.23% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 13,206 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Adirondack owns 2,331 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Omers Administration reported 2.10 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk accumulated 0.12% or 1.15M shares.