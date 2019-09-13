Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $1.03 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position as Share Value Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, down from 101,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 577,285 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 102,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83 million, up from 929,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 36.30M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 43,844 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 165,000 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Llc has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.3% or 23.05M shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability reported 626 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 869,058 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 157,732 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Incorporated Limited Co has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Registered Inv Advisor Inc accumulated 68,557 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 15,937 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 51,522 shares. Parkwood Limited Com holds 609,430 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 564 shares to 16,062 shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,358 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93,900 shares to 788,500 shares, valued at $136.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).