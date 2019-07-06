Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $396,080; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 746,230 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,296 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 30,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,083 shares. Community Svcs Grp Inc Limited Co holds 16,001 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.5% or 81,932 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc invested in 32,948 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,747 shares. Grassi Management owns 77,550 shares. Pitcairn owns 24,203 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,000 shares. Granite Prns Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington National Bank reported 110,068 shares. Ancora Ltd reported 36,434 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd reported 0.92% stake. M&T Savings Bank accumulated 1.03 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs Incorporated accumulated 25,482 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 191 shares stake.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,908 shares to 2,591 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 10,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,073 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $152.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $188.18M for 59.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $50.32 million activity. Shares for $658,674 were sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. On Monday, February 11 the insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. Another trade for 32,956 shares valued at $5.94M was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. Another trade for 2,125 shares valued at $411,145 was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. 35,095 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $6.32M were sold by Sachdev Amit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 38,092 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 511,292 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 26 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1,463 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 3,678 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 15,000 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc reported 789,808 shares stake. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 1,908 shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.48% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 6,462 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 21,889 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust Com holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.