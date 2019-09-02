Zeke Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK); Schulhoff & Co Has Raised Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $386,700 as Share Value Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 115.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 70,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 130,692 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 60,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.81 lastly. It is down 3.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS IT IS FIRST OF MANY; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Coca-Cola continues slide, UPS makes slight jump on Fortune 500 list (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 4.59 million shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 10,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 212 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 9,968 shares. Eminence Cap Ltd Partnership holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 16.01M shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Connable Office has 0.05% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 19,790 shares. Sasco Capital Inc Ct stated it has 2.43M shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Ltd reported 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 87,839 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 0.81% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 945,151 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp has 28,297 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc owns 130,692 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 456 shares to 13,643 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 7,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,755 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.