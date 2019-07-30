Zeke Capital Advisors Increases Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); Security Capital Research & Management Holding in Public Storage (PSA) Has Cut by $107.95 Million as Stock Rose

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 497,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.14 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $242.75. About 681,076 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 23,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $197.35. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Com Il reported 1.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has invested 3.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lazard Asset Limited accumulated 6.27M shares or 1.81% of the stock. Unknown-based Mckinley Management Lc Delaware has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated invested in 27,366 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has 3.10M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 12,674 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 0.43% or 4.24M shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.91% or 127,272 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 0.12% or 2,016 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 37,853 shares. Goelzer Mgmt Inc reported 5,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 12,746 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,078 shares to 15,477 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,357 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).