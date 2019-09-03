Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Matson (MATX) Stake by $550,080; Valuation Rose; Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The hedge fund held 48,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 33,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 104,323 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 25,516 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 32,069 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.30M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 103,747 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 39,281 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 1,197 shares. Parkside Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 24 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.03% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 57 shares. Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Becker Cap Management invested 0.03% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 13,754 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,920 shares.

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Matson (MATX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ocean Rate Report: LNG Heats Up, Boxes Continue Slide – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matson, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9,143 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,512 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.