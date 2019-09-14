Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Magna Intl (MGA) Stake by $630,630; As Weingarten Realty (WRI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed by $315,900 Its Holding

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 260,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.14 lastly. It is up 1.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 96,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 83,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 30,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 155,618 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 108,499 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 4.65 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 18.06M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 9,559 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Lc has invested 0.17% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Dupont Capital owns 50,842 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 35,400 shares. Asset One Communication has invested 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.15% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.