Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding; Prologis (PLD) Shorts Lowered By 4.99%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 124.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 73,241 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 131,919 shares with $3.51M value, up from 58,678 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 3.90M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) had a decrease of 4.99% in short interest. PLD’s SI was 6.82M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.99% from 7.18 million shares previously. With 2.19M avg volume, 3 days are for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s short sellers to cover PLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -2.33% below currents $83.62 stock price. ProLogis had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $52.22 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 31.05 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Northern Tru stated it has 10.85M shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Partners L P stated it has 7,862 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd invested in 2.64% or 52,492 shares. First Tru has 3,623 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,100 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 224,595 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Forward Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 14,140 shares. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 70,122 shares. Bridgewater Assocs L P reported 30,586 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bessemer Gru Inc Inc accumulated 2,557 shares. Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 44.40% above currents $20.43 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 15 report. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 0.03% or 295,513 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap invested in 0% or 419 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 3.59M shares. Strs Ohio has 221,231 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 5,259 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has 0.83% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Raymond James And Associates reported 398,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com owns 41,808 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 159,356 shares. Clearbridge Llc holds 0.26% or 11.23M shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 0.07% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 32,586 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 12,247 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.19 million shares.