Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Its Apache (APA) Stake; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Raised By $32.31 Million Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 37.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired 258,462 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 941,060 shares with $118.44M value, up from 682,598 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 1.34 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Apache Corp (APA) stake by 36.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 10,875 shares as Apache Corp (APA)’s stock declined 22.99%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 40,337 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 29,462 last quarter. Apache Corp now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 5.13M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 3.17M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.18% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 5,411 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,487 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 315,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.02 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tarbox Family Office reported 31 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 3,409 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 848,015 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 247,124 shares. 6,604 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.62 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 12,450 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 333 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Ing Groep Nv reported 22,263 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 10,334 shares to 9,860 valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 4,694 shares and now owns 21,209 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Shares for $51,840 were bought by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131. On Friday, May 24 Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 3,500 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Apache has $47 highest and $1800 lowest target. $33’s average target is 57.44% above currents $20.96 stock price. Apache had 14 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. Societe Generale maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -0.30% below currents $141.43 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,080 shares. Whittier Trust holds 7,121 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The California-based Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 23,118 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 559,407 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 3,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln reported 0.01% stake. Cwm Lc owns 632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,850 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.13% or 214,569 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 3,445 shares. 1,026 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsr.