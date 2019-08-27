Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Granite Constr (GVA) Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake by $3.97 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 74,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 144,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 219,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.59. About 95,210 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 87.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 21,085 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 446,859 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 149,700 shares to 269,700 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 2,428 shares. Associates New York holds 11,000 shares. Art Ltd reported 20,816 shares. Riverhead Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 9,696 shares. Frontier Limited Liability holds 275,415 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 16,639 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 855 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Kennedy Capital Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New York-based Fagan Inc has invested 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 1,140 shares to 2,998 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,614 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $305,409 activity. $27,050 worth of stock was bought by Jigisha Desai on Monday, August 26. 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20.