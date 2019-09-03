Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Celcuity (CELC) Sellers Increased By 5.74% Their Shorts

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 8.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 890 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 11,787 shares with $4.50 million value, up from 10,897 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $196.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $10.82 during the last trading session, reaching $353.27. About 3.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) had an increase of 5.74% in short interest. CELC’s SI was 70,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.74% from 66,200 shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)’s short sellers to cover CELC’s short positions. The SI to Celcuity Inc’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 7,018 shares traded. Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has declined 5.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CELC News: 15/03/2018 Celcuity 4Q Loss/Shr 17c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celcuity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELC); 14/05/2018 – Celcuity 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 1,400 shares to 1,628 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 5,878 shares and now owns 298,577 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 21.33% above currents $353.27 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. Landesbank maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $173.92 million. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. It currently has negative earnings.

