Zeke Capital Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $6.18 Million; Mbia (MBI) Share Value Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, down from 20,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 7.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 541,181 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of MBIA Inc., Investors – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Five reports from investment and research firms – Barron’s” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 390,137 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 106,395 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 892,287 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,589 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 86,811 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 161,711 shares. Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Bbt Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,878 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.17M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has 113,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 6.19M shares. Pnc Grp reported 5,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assocs Limited, a Delaware-based fund reported 766 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 384,256 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie Limited has 3,500 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd owns 659 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has invested 16.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Llc reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 281 shares. First Fincl Bank has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160 shares. Private Harbour Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 323 shares. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 9,576 shares or 8.15% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland And Com accumulated 7,898 shares or 8.19% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 197 shares. 7,500 were reported by Cooperman Leon G.