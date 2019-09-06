Zeke Capital Advisors Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered by $482,790; Edgestream Partners LP Holding in Cree (CREE) Has Boosted by $447,108 as Share Price Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,022 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 8,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.05. About 266,055 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 7,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 55,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 47,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 281,434 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.29 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

