Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shorts Up By 13.84%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 59.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 10,920 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 29,335 shares with $843,000 value, up from 18,415 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $30.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) had an increase of 13.84% in short interest. DO’s SI was 23.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.84% from 20.55 million shares previously. With 3.38 million avg volume, 7 days are for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s short sellers to cover DO’s short positions. The SI to Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc’s float is 36.41%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 1.39M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.06% stake. 98,788 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,206 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Peoples Fincl Services invested in 0% or 258 shares. Samson Ltd Llc has invested 8.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Kempen Cap Management Nv has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 49,200 are held by Rmb Management Ltd Liability. Smithfield Trust has 60 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 198,898 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Geode Mgmt Lc owns 16.63M shares. Cap Inc Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Among 2 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,360 shares to 1,907 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 4,111 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was reduced too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,257 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus. Arosa Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.57% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 24,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 4.88M shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,689 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 21,770 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc owns 19,803 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 120,295 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 506,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 69,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Amer Rech accumulated 250 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Pareto.