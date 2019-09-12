Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $865,531; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Courage Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.37 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 52,155 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 43,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 6.02M shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $537.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 11,808 shares to 9,890 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,535 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.