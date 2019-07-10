Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Matson (MATX) by $550,080; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Upped Stake by $2.15 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 32.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 36,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, up from 113,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 201,465 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 33,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 112,247 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 15.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Kuriyama to Succeed Watanabe; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M

More notable recent Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Matson Takes Delivery Of First Aloha Class Vessel – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matson, Inc. (MATX) CEO Matt Cox on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matson Christens Second Aloha Class Vessel ‘Kaimana Hila’ At Philly Shipyard – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33,691 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 29,006 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 57 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Clearbridge Invests Llc, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt holds 0.33% or 2.30M shares. 10 were reported by Regions. North Point Managers Oh holds 0.04% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 2.61M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.34% stake. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 28,371 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10,702 shares to 8,163 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 25,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,252 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 286,997 shares to 251,782 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 266,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,983 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.12% or 111,330 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 1.13M shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 0.45% stake. Woodstock Corporation reported 4,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com stated it has 883,113 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 9,862 shares. Stifel Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Numerixs Tech owns 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 2 shares. Herald Investment reported 122,800 shares stake. Fifth Third State Bank holds 85 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 6,230 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,130 shares.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for RSA Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.