Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped By $1.76 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake; Summit Financial Group Has 1.42 Sentiment

Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 27 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 19 sold and reduced stock positions in Summit Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.99 million shares, up from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Summit Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 36,642 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 206,233 shares with $9.97 million value, up from 169,591 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $203.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 21.56M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,774 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 38,739 were reported by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 204,950 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Co stated it has 5,163 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 178,585 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Lc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ws Lllp has invested 2.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 28,084 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. M Holding Secs Inc holds 0.13% or 11,589 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 40,926 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co invested in 103,593 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,368 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bank of America’s Profit Margins Are Shrinking. Should Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $63 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 15.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 6,300 shares to 12,605 valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 9,415 shares and now owns 7,347 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $330.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. for 176,853 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 9,320 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.3% invested in the company for 81,471 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,760 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.84M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 4,042 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AC Immune SA (ACIU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Summit Insurance Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $65,924 activity.