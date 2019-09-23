Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped By $1.09 Million Its Embraer S A (ERJ) Position; Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Atricure (ATRC) Stake By $1.38 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Atricure Inc (ATRC) stake by 17.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 47,539 shares as Atricure Inc (ATRC)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 219,038 shares with $6.54 million value, down from 266,577 last quarter. Atricure Inc now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 318,869 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Embraer S A (ERJ) stake by 36.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc acquired 54,700 shares as Embraer S A (ERJ)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 205,484 shares with $4.14M value, up from 150,784 last quarter. Embraer S A now has $3.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 507,036 shares traded. Embrar S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Embraer at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS STAR AIR HAS ON ORDER 3 USED ERJ 145; TO DELIVER FIRST AIRCRAFT TO STAR AIR IN COUPLE OF MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 105-125 EXECUTIVE JETS IN 2018 -FILING

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AtriCure is Now Oversold (ATRC) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure rebounds from bearish report-stoked selloff, up 7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 40.57% above currents $25.61 stock price. AtriCure had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stake by 1.08 million shares to 1.63 million valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Senseonics Hldgs Inc stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) was raised too.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity. On Thursday, September 12 the insider GROVES REGINA E bought $12,430.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 2.54M shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.01% or 427,986 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 4,623 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 56,200 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Endurant Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 2.58% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Pentwater Cap Management LP stated it has 40,000 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 362,777 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,587 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability has 12,254 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 397 shares. Fmr Llc reported 5.79M shares stake.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,352 shares to 36,924 valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 564 shares and now owns 16,062 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was reduced too.