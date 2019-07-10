Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding By $309,804; Sio Capital Management Has Boosted United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 18.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,694 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 21,209 shares with $1.40 million value, down from 25,903 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $37.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 6.50 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.48 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won't Overpay for Permian Growth – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Icahn launches Occidental proxy fight, to seek four new directors – Seeking Alpha" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Occidental board elects against fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $98 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Oppenheimer maintained United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $160 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. UBS upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9400 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Ladenburg. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.56 million activity. ROTHBLATT MARTINE A had sold 14,108 shares worth $1.63 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Thompson Tommy G sold $46,800.

