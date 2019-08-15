Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.16 Million; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered At&T (T) Stake by $12.40 Million; Stock Value Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 97,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 117,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99M shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54M shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,600 shares to 11,990 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 15,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 128,158 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Community Fincl Bank Na reported 146,898 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,902 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 55 shares. Perkins Capital Management invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa owns 39,440 shares. 55,769 were reported by Essex Fincl. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.09% or 6,366 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,484 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 796,218 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset holds 4,654 shares. Pzena Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,666 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc holds 1.11% or 63,890 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 525,219 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs Inc has invested 1.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cambridge Advisors invested in 0.53% or 49,593 shares. 14,816 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cambridge Tru Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,023 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155,585 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 827,433 shares. Monetary Group holds 23,051 shares. Lafayette Invests has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Axa has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc has 5.95 million shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Co has 0.63% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 179,144 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shell Asset holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.43M shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.