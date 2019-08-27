Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Trinseo S A (TSE) Position; MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (MRGE) Shorts Down By 27.59%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Trinseo S A (TSE) stake by 56.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,757 shares as Trinseo S A (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 9,988 shares with $452,000 value, down from 22,745 last quarter. Trinseo S A now has $1.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 249,218 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting

MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:MRGE) had a decrease of 27.59% in short interest. MRGE’s SI was 6,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 27.59% from 8,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0681. About 270,173 shares traded. Mirage Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:MRGE) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, intends to develop an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $26.95 million. The firm was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. It currently has negative earnings.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 28,540 shares to 42,331 valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) stake by 24,434 shares and now owns 84,950 shares. Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) was raised too.