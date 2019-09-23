Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake; Murphy Oil (MUR) Shorts Lowered By 4.19%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 72.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,378 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 7,338 shares with $232,000 value, down from 26,716 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 3.79M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. MUR’s SI was 19.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 20.21M shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 8 days are for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s short sellers to cover MUR’s short positions. The SI to Murphy Oil Corporation’s float is 11.86%. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 5.80 million shares traded or 92.91% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,991 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 10,400 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 32,163 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.02% or 309,900 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 3,557 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 165,853 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Pnc Fincl Ser owns 49,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 14,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Mngmt Inc has 13,286 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 45,645 are held by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus. 488,274 were reported by Snow Capital Mngmt Lp.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -2.94% below currents $35.68 stock price. PulteGroup had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 102,548 shares to 1.03 million valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 19,093 shares and now owns 59,072 shares. Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.83’s average target is 16.25% above currents $23.08 stock price. Murphy Oil had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MUR in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.