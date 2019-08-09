Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; Tech Data (TECD) Sentiment Is 1.13

Tech Data Corp (TECD) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 128 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 113 decreased and sold stakes in Tech Data Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 35.44 million shares, down from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tech Data Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 85 Increased: 86 New Position: 42.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 44.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,460 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 4,251 shares with $761,000 value, down from 7,711 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.82. About 332,977 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv reported 4,117 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.03% or 99,997 shares. Capital Counsel has 0.29% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,450 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,036 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,561 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 106,485 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc accumulated 37,766 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.75% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Morgan Stanley reported 1.21M shares stake. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 311,961 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 51,552 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0% or 26 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $180 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 10.94% above currents $195.82 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19500 target. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of LRCX in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 8,269 shares to 20,836 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) stake by 15,280 shares and now owns 48,823 shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.01M for 9.63 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Shayne & Co. Llc holds 7.92% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation for 110,638 shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 134,876 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 2.86% invested in the company for 87,867 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.25% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 32,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 40,071 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology