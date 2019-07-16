Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Arista Networks (ANET) Position by $426,306; Share Value Rose; Matrix Asset Advisors Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $351,177; Stock Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.36M, down from 273,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.37M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 844 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 2,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $275.51. About 579,796 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94M for 34.96 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,434 shares to 84,950 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 18,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29.

