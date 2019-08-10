Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position by $516,362 as Shares Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Sigma Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 73,802 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 868,211 shares. 205,725 are held by Teton Advsrs Inc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 13,207 were reported by Nomura Holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 35,065 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 208,970 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 57,522 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 188,325 shares. Arosa Cap Management LP owns 775,000 shares. 66,600 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset Mngmt. Raymond James Associate accumulated 146,552 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc reported 5,644 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 10,056 shares to 8,280 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,892 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares to 558,877 shares, valued at $159.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

