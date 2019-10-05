Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake; Shorts at WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WARFF) Lowered By 8%

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 25.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,528 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 31,085 shares with $1.90M value, down from 41,613 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WARFF) had a decrease of 8% in short interest. WARFF’s SI was 3.94M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8% from 4.28 million shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 1036 days are for WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WARFF)’s short sellers to cover WARFF’s short positions. It closed at $2.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Wharf Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in property and infrastructure investment in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The companyÂ’s property portfolio comprises office, retail, serviced apartments, and hotels and clubs. It has a 3.24 P/E ratio. It also provides container terminal services.

More notable recent Wharf (OTCMKTS:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tencent becomes Funcom’s majority shareholder – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tencent: Shift To Chinese Enterprise Brings Execution Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Tencent For The Sake Of Wechat – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wharf (OTCMKTS:Holdings Limited) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tencent returns to $150M VIPKid investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent does small buyback for 12th day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.19 million for 10.15 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 26,400 shares to 355,004 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 387,512 shares and now owns 411,212 shares. Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) was raised too.