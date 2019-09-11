Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Cabot (CBT) by $432,837 as Stock Value Declined; Electron Capital Partners Lifted Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $21.99 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 175,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 692,065 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.10M, up from 516,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 26,596 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 22,491 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 11,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 11,925 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 1,321 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 5,292 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2.78M shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amer & Com stated it has 1,362 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Eaton Vance invested 0.37% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 6,850 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Washington Bank owns 352 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Montana-based Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Regions Corp owns 7,795 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Karpus Management accumulated 2,050 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.02% or 62,140 shares. 158,011 were accumulated by Brandywine Inv Management Limited Com. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 9,986 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Panagora Asset Inc reported 4,212 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 99,881 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 7,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 153,808 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 228,847 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 1,049 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Invesco Limited stated it has 56,267 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 7,216 shares to 7,687 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,099 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.