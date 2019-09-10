Zeke Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Navistar Intl New (NAV) Stake; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Stake by $1.80 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 58,746 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 45,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 259,320 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebita Between $700 Million and $750 Millio; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook To Positive; Ratings Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck & Bus Not Reporting Any Changes to Plans or Proposals for Navistar; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, INC. TO DESIGN AND DEVELOP A CLASS 8 TRUCK COMPRISED OF A COMPOSITE TRACTOR AND FRAME RAILS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The lnternational® MV™ Series; 17/04/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 07/03/2018 – Navistar Caps Turnaround Plan With Medium-Duty Truck Overhaul

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20,067 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 28,528 shares stake. Farmers Comml Bank holds 107 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 2.33% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 119,451 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc has 646,664 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 243,079 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 425,707 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 78,988 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 11,384 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank Company has invested 0.44% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Essex Financial Ser has 9,846 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 443,922 shares. Argentiere Ag invested in 54,579 shares or 1.01% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

