Zeke Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Stake; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Guardian Capital LP Decreased Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,604 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 24,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 136,227 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 6,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 123,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70M, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 26,621 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 86,986 shares. Quantbot Technology LP owns 6,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 821 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 10,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 30,008 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,280 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Moreover, London Company Of Virginia has 0.16% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 367,002 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 72,450 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Macquarie Group holds 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) or 22,840 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) for 70,880 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications invested in 315,232 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 208,300 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,255 shares to 67,420 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 18,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,615 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19,516 shares to 225,101 shares, valued at $18.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 485,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

